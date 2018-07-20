News
PlayStation’s ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 75 percent off

Jul 20, 2018

11:38 AM EDT

0 comments

PS4 Pro front

Sony’s four day ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles up to 75 percent off.

The flash sale is only available until July 23rd at 11:00am ET.

Here’s a list of some of the more notable titles on sale in Canadian prices.

