PlayStation’s ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 75 percent off

Sony’s four day ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles up to 75 percent off.
The flash sale is only available until July 23rd at 11:00am ET.
Here’s a list of some of the more notable titles on sale in Canadian prices.
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Deluxe Edition — $35.99 [originally $119.99]
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $39.99 [originally $79.99]
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition — $14.99 [originally $59.99]
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $39.99 [originally $79.99]
- Child of Light: Ultimate Edition — $6.74 [originally $22.49]
- GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst — $19.99 [originally $79.99]
- GUNDAM VERSUS — $39.99 [originally $79.99]
- Jackbox Party Quadpack — $39.99 [originally $99.99]
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song — $17.49 [originally $69.99]
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $26.79 [originally $66.99]
- Tales of Zestiria — $17.49 [originally $69.99]
- DiRT 4 — $19.99 [originally 79.99]
To check out the complete list, click here.
