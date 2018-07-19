News
Hit episodic adventure game Life is Strange is now available on Android

Jul 19, 2018

1:53 PM EDT

Life is Strange Max and Chloe

Square Enix’s popular adventure game Life is Strange is now available on Android.

All five episodes of Life is Strange were originally released on consoles and PC by October 2015, while an iOS version launched in December 2017.

Developed by French studio Dontnod Entertainment, Life is Strange follows Arcadia Bay high schooler Max Caulfield as she discovers she can rewind time. With her childhood friend Chloe, she begins looking for a missing classmate and unravels dark secrets about Arcadia Bay. As Max, the decisions players make along the way will radically shape the game’s story.

Life is Strange on Android includes the following features:

  • The ability to share in-game progress on social media and compare story choices with friends
  • Full controller support (exclusive to Android)
  • A mobile-optimized interface with full touch screen controls
  • A Photo Mode to take in-game screenshots which can be edited with filters and uploaded to social media

Life is Strange can be downloaded from the Google Play Store here. The first episode can be played for free, while the full season is available for purchase for $11.99 CAD.

It’s worth noting that a Chloe-centric prequel series titled Before the Storm released late last year, although that game is currently only available on consoles and PC.

