Freedom Mobile has removed its $20 per month U.S. roaming add-on and now offers $5 per day roaming.
Freedom’s ‘Big Gig Roam Extra, U.S.’ lets users pay $5 per day with extra data, unlimited texts, unlimited local calls and calls back to Canada through three packages.
The least expensive Big Gig Roam Extra, U.S. package offers five days with 1GB of data for $25, while there’s also a 10-day package with 3GB of data for $50 and a 20 day package with 10GB of data for $100.
Note: Freedom doesn’t give the customer access to their home data bucket while roaming, only allowing them to use the additional data included in the add-on.
Previously, Freedom offered $20 per month U.S. roaming add-on that featured 1GB of data, 2400 minutes and unlimited text. However, when you’re done with the 1GB of LTE data, Freedom would throttle speeds, however, still give users unlimited data. Now if the user goes over 1GB of data they’d get charge pay-per-use prices.
The Big Gig Roam Extra, South plan is available as well. With this add-on Freedom is offering its roaming services $6 per day with two packages. Eight days with 1GB of data for $48 or 16 days with 2GB of data for $96.
The destinations now include: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Panama, St Kitts & Nevis, St Vincent & Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks & Caicos
The telecom is now offering the ‘Big Gig Roam Extra, International’ add-on. This add-on gives you more options in Asian, European and Oceania-based countries. The plan features eight days with 1GB of for $80 and 16 days with 2GB data for $160 packages.
As for Freedom’s standard roaming rates and the $8 ‘World Traveller’ add-on, the company seems to be revamping the pricing for individual countries.
One of the most notable is its change to the U.S. pricing.
The current standard rates: $0.15 per minute, $0.05 per text and $0.05 per MB. The standard rates will change to $0.50 per minute, $o.20 per text and $0.20 per MB.
As for the World Traveller pricing, currently its: $0.05 per minute, $0.03 per text and $0.03 per MB. That’ll change to $0.25 per minute, $0.10 per text and $0.10 per MB.
These changes will go into effect on August 30th. To view the complete roaming rates per country, click here.
Freedom Mobile has also added two new low budgeted data + talk plans, as well as, increasing the prices of each of their plans, unless you subscribe to the telecom’s Auto Pay.
Comparing to the other telecoms, Bell, Telus and Rogers offer roaming plans that give users access to their complete data bucket, while away from home.
