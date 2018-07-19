Instagram starts showing you when your friends are online to chat

Instagram announced Thursday that it will show when friends are online and available to chat.
When friends are active on Instagram, you’ll see a green dot next to their profile picture. The green dot will show up throughout the app, in the Direct inbox and your friend list.
Furthermore, you’ll only see the the status for friends who follow you. Additionally, you’ll see the status of people you’ve previously talked to in Direct.
The service also lets users to hide their status and turn off the ability to see when friends are online.
This comes as one of many new additions to the social network. Last week, the social network got new ‘Question’ stickers for Stories.
The service also recently got video chat features.
It looks like Instagram is really doubling down on communication features. While personally, chat has always felt weird in photo-sharing app, a lot of people really like it.
Whatever your opinions of chat and video, the social network is adding fantastic new features and improving their app.
Source: Instagram
Comments