Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specs leak in full

Near complete specs for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 tablet have leaked, courtesy of SamMobile.
According to the website, the Tab S4 will feature a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.
Internally, SamMobile says the Tab S4 features a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 7,300mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the tablet includes a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Additionally, the tablet will ship with Android 8.1 out of the box and support for Samsung’s DeX productivity platform, which will allow the Tab S4 to function like a desktop PC with the help of a separately sold dock.
What the Tab S4 doesn’t include is a fingerprint sensor. Instead, it authenticates the user using an iris scanner.
The Tab S4 will also include a S Pen stylus. However, SamMobile says it’s unsure whether the S4’s S Pen stylus will feature Bluetooth connectivity like the S Pen on the upcoming Note 9. Lastly, the website says Samsung will ship the tablet in two colours: black and gray.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S4 either at its upcoming Note 9 Unpacked event in New York City on August 9th or, more likely, at its IFA Berlin Keynote in late August.
In either case, expect to learn more about the S4 in the coming weeks.
Source: SamMobile
Comments