Konami announces Super Smash Bros.-inspired Shonen Jump mobile game

Konami has announced a crossover mobile fighting game featuring characters from the popular manga anthology Shonen Jump.
The game is titled Jikkyou Janjan Stadium and has up to four players attempting to knock one another off of a small platform, similar to how battles play out in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. franchise.
Jikkyou Janjan Stadium features dozens of Shonen Jump characters, including Goku (Dragon Ball Z), Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh!), Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece) and Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto). Konami says characters from 39 different franchises will appear in the game, with more to be added post-launch.
The game is slated for release in Japan later this year on Android and iOS. It’s currently unclear if it will make its way to North America.
Outside of mobile gaming, fans will be able to play Jump Force when it releases next year, a console and PC fighting game that also brings together popular Shonen Jump characters.
Via: Destructoid
