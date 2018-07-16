Shopify to power Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis’ digital retail platform

Once Canada’s new cannabis laws come into effect later this year, Edmonton-based producer Aurora Cannabis will use Ottawa-based Shopify’s platform to sell and distribute cannabis online.
According to a July 16th, 2018 media release, Shopify will work with Aurora’s team to transition the producer’s existing site to a Shopify-built platform.
“Selecting Shopify allows Aurora to bring a world-class e-commerce solution to our patients and future adult consumer use customers,” said Darryl Vleeming, CIO of Aurora Cannabis, in the same media release.
“Shopify’s unique, industry leading platform provides a safe, secure and flexible e-commerce site that we can build on as we execute our global growth initiatives and enter new markets.”
Loren Padelford, vice president of Shopify, explained that Shopify will provide Aurora with a custom-built platform aimed at meeting the “unique demands of both consumers and regulators, adapted to the specific needs of the various jurisdictions in which Aurora operates.”
While Aurora is based in Edmonton, it reportedly ships cannabis to 14 countries across five continents.
Canadian cannabis and Shopify
Shopify is slowly establishing itself as the central e-commerce platform for online cannabis sales in Canada.
In February 2018, Ontario’s LCBO announced that it had finalized a partnership with Shopify for the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).
Not only is Shopify expected to provide point-of-sales systems for brick-and-mortar stores, but Shopify’s platform will also power the OCS’s cloud-based online, desktop and mobile platforms.
Additionally, British Columbia’s Liquor Distribution Branch announced that Shopify would be responsible for building the province’s online cannabis retail platform, in June 2018.
The Senate of Canada formally passed the Cannabis Act on June 19th, 2018, and the bill received Royal Assent on June 21st, 2018.
Recreational cannabis is set to be legalized on October 17th, 2018.
