Public Mobile is available at London Drugs locations throughout July

Public Mobile is expanding its availability to London Drugs retail stores.
Throughout the month of July, customers can purchase and activate Public Mobile SIM cards. As with other retail options, customers can choose to activate online or in-store if they prefer.
Currently, customers can choose from Walmart, K-Mobile or Wow! Mobile for their retail needs.
Additionally, the expansion helps out Public’s western customers. London Drugs is a Canadian retail chain located primarily in British Columbia and Alberta.
Furthermore, Public Mobile is encouraging its community to send feedback on their experience using London Drugs. If you enjoy the convenience of Public Mobile at London Drugs, be sure to share that feedback with Public as it may help determine if the company will continue availability beyond July.
Around this time last year, the company expanded to Walmart and Wow! Mobile locations as well. Continued effort from Public Mobile to increase availability is certainly a good thing for consumers. Being available in multiple convenient locations provides Canadians more choice when it comes to picking a carrier.
Public Mobile is a self-serve prepaid mobile provider owned by Telus.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments