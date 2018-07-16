Amazon Canada teases Prime Day discounts

Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale, which is reserved only for Prime members, starts today at 3:00pm EST.
While many of the deals are not known, Amazon Canada has teased a few products that will see deep discounts. Here is a quick roundup of what you can expect to see:
Amazon Devices
- Save $40 on Echo
- Save up to 35% on Echo and TP-Link smart plug bundles
- Save up to 35% on Echo and Sengled smart light bulb bundles
- Save $40 on Echo Spot
- Save up to 30% on Echo Spot and TP-Link smart plug bundles
- Save up to 35% on Echo Spot and Ring video doorbell bundles
- Save $65 on Echo Plus
- Save $35 on Echo Dot
- Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and TP-Link smart plug bundles
- Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Sengled smart light bulbs bundles
- Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Philips Hue bundles
- Save $20 on the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition
- Save $20 on the Fire 7
- Save $30 on the Fire HD 8
- Save $40 on the Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Brands
- Spend $35, save 30% on select everyday essentials
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics and Pinzon
- Save up to 27% on AmazonBasics office chairs
- Save up to 50% on select fashion for the family
Fashion
- Save up to 50% on select diamond jewelry
- Save up to 60% on best sellers from top watch brands
- Save up to 50% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses
- Save up to 50% on select jeans for men, women, and kids
- Save up to 50% on select men’s and women’s fashion shoes and accessories
- Save up to 50% on select athleisure shoes and clothing
Electronics
- Premium Brand 65-inch 4K Smart TV, only $1,898
- Premium Brand 49-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $849.99
- Save up to 40% on select PC monitors
- Save up to 50% on select Bose headphones and speakers
- Hisense 43-inch Smart TV, only $329.99
- Save up to 40% on select PC gaming hardware and accessories
- Save up to 40% on Sennheiser headphones
- Save up to 45% on SanDisk memory products
- GoPro Hero Session Bundle, only $239.99
- Save up to 25% on select laptops and Chromebooks
- Save up to 30% on Samsung tablets, wearables, phone bundles and more
- HP Sprocket Portable Blue Photo Printer, only $119.99
- Save up to 50% on Sony wireless headphones
Video Games
- Save on an Xbox One S with Rare Replay
- Save on the Nintendo Switch value bundle
Kitchen & Home
- Save up to 38% on select Instant Pot pressure cookers
- Save up to 30% on select Vitamix blenders
- Save up to 30% on Hill’s pet food and treats
- Save up to 30% and more on select indoor and outdoor furniture
- Save up to 30% on select air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers
- Save up to 34% on select Rowenta garment care products
- Save on select Dewalt and Makita power tools
Toys & Games
- Save up to 40% on select Beyblade, Play-Doh, and other toys and games
- Save up to 30% on toys and baby gear from Fisher-Price
- Save up to 30% on select STEM toys
- Save on What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 30% on Ten Toes paddle boards
- Save up to 35% on select Under Armour gear
- Save on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Save up to 30% on select Marmot equipment and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Joola table tennis tables
Miscellaneous
- Save $70 on AncestryDNA, the No. 1 selling DNA test
- Save up to 70% on Samsonite 2-Piece spinner sets
- Harry Potter collections starting at $44.99
