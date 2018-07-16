News
Amazon Canada teases Prime Day discounts

Jul 16, 2018

10:05 AM EDT

Amazon Echo 2nd Gen

Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale, which is reserved only for Prime members, starts today at 3:00pm EST.

While many of the deals are not known, Amazon Canada has teased a few products that will see deep discounts. Here is a quick roundup of what you can expect to see:

Amazon Devices

  • Save $40 on Echo
  • Save up to 35% on Echo and TP-Link smart plug bundles
  • Save up to 35% on Echo and Sengled smart light bulb bundles
  • Save $40 on Echo Spot
  • Save up to 30% on Echo Spot and TP-Link smart plug bundles
  • Save up to 35% on Echo Spot and Ring video doorbell bundles
  • Save $65 on Echo Plus
  • Save $35 on Echo Dot
  • Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and TP-Link smart plug bundles
  • Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Sengled smart light bulbs bundles
  • Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Philips Hue bundles
  • Save $20 on the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition
  • Save $20 on the Fire 7
  • Save $30 on the Fire HD 8
  • Save $40 on the Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Brands

  • Spend $35, save 30% on select everyday essentials
  • Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics and Pinzon
  • Save up to 27% on AmazonBasics office chairs
  • Save up to 50% on select fashion for the family

Fashion

  • Save up to 50% on select diamond jewelry
  • Save up to 60% on best sellers from top watch brands
  • Save up to 50% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses
  • Save up to 50% on select jeans for men, women, and kids
  • Save up to 50% on select men’s and women’s fashion shoes and accessories
  • Save up to 50% on select athleisure shoes and clothing

Electronics

  • Premium Brand 65-inch 4K Smart TV, only $1,898
  • Premium Brand 49-Inch 4K Smart TV, only $849.99
  • Save up to 40% on select PC monitors
  • Save up to 50% on select Bose headphones and speakers
  • Hisense 43-inch Smart TV, only $329.99
  • Save up to 40% on select PC gaming hardware and accessories
  • Save up to 40% on Sennheiser headphones
  • Save up to 45% on SanDisk memory products
  • GoPro Hero Session Bundle, only $239.99
  • Save up to 25% on select laptops and Chromebooks
  • Save up to 30% on Samsung tablets, wearables, phone bundles and more
  • HP Sprocket Portable Blue Photo Printer, only $119.99
  • Save up to 50% on Sony wireless headphones

Video Games

  • Save on an Xbox One S with Rare Replay
  • Save on the Nintendo Switch value bundle

Kitchen & Home

  • Save up to 38% on select Instant Pot pressure cookers
  • Save up to 30% on select Vitamix blenders
  • Save up to 30% on Hill’s pet food and treats
  • Save up to 30% and more on select indoor and outdoor furniture
  • Save up to 30% on select air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers
  • Save up to 34% on select Rowenta garment care products
  • Save on select Dewalt and Makita power tools

Toys & Games

  • Save up to 40% on select Beyblade, Play-Doh, and other toys and games
  • Save up to 30% on toys and baby gear from Fisher-Price
  • Save up to 30% on select STEM toys
  • Save on What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

Sports & Outdoors

  • Save up to 30% on Ten Toes paddle boards
  • Save up to 35% on select Under Armour gear
  • Save on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
  • Save up to 30% on select Marmot equipment and apparel
  • Save up to 30% on Joola table tennis tables

Miscellaneous

  • Save $70 on AncestryDNA, the No. 1 selling DNA test
  • Save up to 70% on Samsonite 2-Piece spinner sets
  • Harry Potter collections starting at $44.99

Source: Amazon Canada

