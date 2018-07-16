If you’re a deal hunter, this is the moment you have been waiting for — Amazon Canada’s Prime day has finally arrived.
Below are some of the main highlights from this year’s sale:
Amazon Devices
- Save $40 on Echo [Now $89.99]
- Save up to 35% on Echo and TP-Link smart plug bundles
- Save up to 35% on Echo and Sengled smart light bulb bundles
- Save $40 on Echo Spot [Now $129.99]
- Save up to 30% on Echo Spot and TP-Link smart plug bundles
- Save up to 35% on Echo Spot and Ring video doorbell bundles
- Save $65 on Echo Plus [Now $134.99]
- Save $35 on Echo Dot [Now $34.99]
- Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Sengled smart light bulbs bundles [Now $59.99]
- Save up to 40% on Echo Dot and Philips Hue bundles [Now $144.99]
- Save $20 on the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition [Now $29.99]
- Save $20 on the Fire 7 [Now $39.99]
- Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 [Now $69.99]
- Save $40 on the Kindle Paperwhite
Wireless deals:
- Up to 30% off Samsung tablet, wearables, and phone bundles [More here]
- Save 30% off Unlocked ASUS ZenFone Max Plus [More here]
- Save up to 37% on Select Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speakers [Read here]
- Save 30% on select Tile Bluetooth Trackers [Read here]
- Save 30% on select Garmin Smartwatches [More here]
- Save up to 33% on Select Anker Chargers and Charging Accessories [More here]
- 26% discount on AmazonBasics and Pinzon products [More here]
- Save 20% on select Fitbit Versa products [More here]
Video Games:
- Nintendo Switch with Sandisk 64gb MicroSD Card and Nintendo $20 eShop Card for $379.99 [More here]
- Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle w/ Rare Replay for $299.99 [More here]
Home:
- Amazon Prime Video promo [More here]
- Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $329.99 [More here]
- Optoma HD29Darbee 1080p 3200 Lumens 3D DLP Home Theater Projector for $649.99 [More here]
- Nebula Capsule by Anker, Smart Portable Wi-Fi Pico Projector for 30% off at $349 [More here]
- Save 30% and more on select Vizio TVs and Soundbars [More here]
- Sony 4K TV now 27% off at $749.99 [More here]
- LG 49″ 4K UHD Smart LED Television and 230W Hi-Fi Entertainment System 31% off for $332.49 [More here]
- Eufy RoboVac 11S is 30% off for $209.99 [More here]
- Robot Roomba Robot Vacuum – Alexa Enabled – 35% off for $299.99 [More here]
- Save 48% on 23andMe DNA Test Kit for $129.99 [More here]
Electronics and headphones:
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Control Built-in & Free $50 Amazon Gift Card for $249.99 [More here]
- 48% off Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $119.99 [More here]
- 40% on Sennheiser Headphones [More here]
- 49% off Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149 [More here]
- 35% off GoPro Hero Session Bundle for $239.99 [More here]
Source: Amazon Canada
