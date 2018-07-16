News
Amazon Canada Prime Day 2018 tech deals

Jul 16, 2018

3:00 PM EDT

If you’re a deal hunter, this is the moment you have been waiting for — Amazon Canada’s Prime day has finally arrived.

Below are some of the main highlights from this year’s sale:

Amazon Devices

Wireless deals:

  • Up to 30% off Samsung tablet, wearables, and phone bundles [More here]
  • Save 30% off Unlocked ASUS ZenFone Max Plus [More here]
  • Save up to 37% on Select Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speakers [Read here]
  • Save 30% on select Tile Bluetooth Trackers [Read here]
  • Save 30% on select Garmin Smartwatches [More here]
  • Save up to 33% on Select Anker Chargers and Charging Accessories [More here]
  • 26% discount on AmazonBasics and Pinzon products [More here]
  • Save 20% on select Fitbit Versa products [More here]

Video Games:

  • Nintendo Switch with Sandisk 64gb MicroSD Card and Nintendo $20 eShop Card for $379.99 [More here]
  • Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle w/ Rare Replay for $299.99 [More here]

Home:

  • Amazon Prime Video promo [More here]
  • Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $329.99 [More here]
  • Optoma HD29Darbee 1080p 3200 Lumens 3D DLP Home Theater Projector for $649.99 [More here]
  • Nebula Capsule by Anker, Smart Portable Wi-Fi Pico Projector for 30% off at $349 [More here]
  • Save 30% and more on select Vizio TVs and Soundbars [More here]
  • Sony 4K TV now 27% off at $749.99 [More here]
  • LG 49″ 4K UHD Smart LED Television and 230W Hi-Fi Entertainment System 31% off for $332.49 [More here]
  • Eufy RoboVac 11S is 30% off for $209.99 [More here]
  • Robot Roomba Robot Vacuum – Alexa Enabled – 35% off for $299.99 [More here]
  • Save 48% on 23andMe DNA Test Kit for $129.99 [More here]

Electronics and headphones:

  • Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Control Built-in & Free $50 Amazon Gift Card for $249.99 [More here]
  • 48% off Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $119.99 [More here]
  • 40% on Sennheiser Headphones [More here]
  • 49% off Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149 [More here]
  • 35% off GoPro Hero Session Bundle for $239.99 [More here]

