Huawei releases update schedule for GPU Turbo update

Specific Huawei devices are getting a free update that boosts performance significantly.
Dubbed GPU Turbo, the new feature increases graphics processing efficiency. According to GizmoChina the tech boosts efficiency by 60 percent while reducing power consumption by 30 percent. GPU Turbo was first announced for Honor devices — a sub-brand of Huawei.
The technology reportedly restructures the traditional graphics framework at a lower level of the system. In other words, Huawei tweaked how the GPU handles graphics processing, making it more efficient.
This Turbo mode will benefit mobile games. Furthermore, GPU Turbo can work with augmented and virtual reality.
The company released a list of devices that will get GPU Turbo, along with an estimated release date for the software update.
Huawei devices slated to receive GPU Turbo
- Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate RS — August 2018
- P20 and P20 Pro — August 2018
- Mate 10 Lite — September 2018
- Nova 2i — September 2018
- P Smart — September 2018
- P20 Lite — September 2018
- Y9 2018 — September 2018
- Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro — November 2018
- P10 and P10 Plus — November 2018
It’s important to note that for the Mate 10 and 10 Pro, Mate RS as well as P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite the GPU Turbo update will only come to certain regional models. For all devices except the P20 Lite, GPU Turbo will be available in Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The P20 Lite shares all those except Russia.
Only some of the above devices are available in Canada. The Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite, P10 and P10 Plus, Mate 10 and 10 Pro, as well as the Mate 9 and 9 Pro are officially sold in the Canadian market.
Additionally, the GPU Turbo update requires some support from game developers in order to function properly.
Right now, GPU Turbo only works with PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
If GPU Turbo is as effective as Huawei claims, it could be a huge improvement for mobile gamers. However, it’s hard to gauge exactly how effective the technology will be when we don’t know how exactly it works.
Come August however, we’ll have a clearer picture of how GPU Turbo works and how effective it is.
Source: GSM Arena
