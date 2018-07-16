News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei releases update schedule for GPU Turbo update

Jul 16, 2018

2:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei P20 Pro

Specific Huawei devices are getting a free update that boosts performance significantly.

Dubbed GPU Turbo, the new feature increases graphics processing efficiency. According to GizmoChina the tech boosts efficiency by 60 percent while reducing power consumption by 30 percent. GPU Turbo was first announced for Honor devices — a sub-brand of Huawei.

The technology reportedly restructures the traditional graphics framework at a lower level of the system. In other words, Huawei tweaked how the GPU handles graphics processing, making it more efficient.

This Turbo mode will benefit mobile games. Furthermore, GPU Turbo can work with augmented and virtual reality.

The company released a list of devices that will get GPU Turbo, along with an estimated release date for the software update.

Huawei devices slated to receive GPU Turbo

It’s important to note that for the Mate 10 and 10 Pro, Mate RS as well as P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite the GPU Turbo update will only come to certain regional models. For all devices except the P20 Lite, GPU Turbo will be available in Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The P20 Lite shares all those except Russia.

Only some of the above devices are available in Canada. The Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite, P10 and P10 Plus, Mate 10 and 10 Pro, as well as the Mate 9 and 9 Pro are officially sold in the Canadian market.

Additionally, the GPU Turbo update requires some support from game developers in order to function properly.

Right now, GPU Turbo only works with PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

If GPU Turbo is as effective as Huawei claims, it could be a huge improvement for mobile gamers. However, it’s hard to gauge exactly how effective the technology will be when we don’t know how exactly it works.

Come August however, we’ll have a clearer picture of how GPU Turbo works and how effective it is.

Source: GSM Arena

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2018

9:07 PM EDT

Canadian-made Severed one of the last PlayStation Vita games to get physical release

Features

May 29, 2018

7:03 AM EDT

5 ways 5G will affect autonomous driving

News

Jun 23, 2016

10:06 AM EDT

Sony Xperia X Performance and Xperia XA are now available in Canada

Features

Jul 5, 2018

7:13 AM EDT

Raptors Uprising is taking Canada’s eSports industry to the next level

Comments