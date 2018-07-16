News
Nintendo Switch with free 64GB SD card and $20 Nintendo eShop card for $379.99

This Amazon Prime Day deal for the Switch is one of the best around

Jul 16, 2018

3:01 PM EDT

Grey Nintendo Switch front

Amazon’s Prime Day is just beginning and one of the best deals right out of the gate is a Nintendo Switch priced at $379.99 CAD.

This deal costs the same as the console’s standard regular price, but it comes in a bundle that includes a few extra goodies as well. Users who take advantage of this bundle will also get a 64GB SanDisk SD card and a $20 Nintendo eShop card.

The specific 64GB card that comes with the bundle retails on Amazon.ca for $47.99 CAD, amounting to a savings of almost $50 on the SD card.

Combining the savings from the SD card, and the eShop card, this deal saves you just over $40

If you haven’t bought a Switch yet and you’re in the market for one, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

Source: Amazon.ca

