Aeroplan renews multi-year partnership with Carrot Rewards

Quebec-based loyalty rewards program Aeroplan announced a renewal of its multi-year partnership mobile rewards app Carrot Rewards.
According to a July 12th, 2018 media release, approximately 100,000 Aeroplan members currently use the Carrot Rewards app.
“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Carrot Rewards to continue to give our members more earning opportunities while motivating them to make healthy lifestyle choices,” said Jennifer Jones, vice president of retail, travel and strategic development at Aeroplan, in the same July 12th media release.
“We are proud to be one of Carrot Rewards’ founding partners and look forward to delivering more value together for members under our expanded relationship.”
The first 10,000 new Aeroplan members will be able to earn twice as many Aeroplan Miles when they download and register with the Carrot Rewards app between July 13th and July 31st, 2018.
The first 20,000 Aeroplan members who achieve their step goals for five straight days will also be able to earn twice as many miles.
The Carrot Rewards app allows users to accumulate loyalty points — including Scene Points, Petro Points and Aeroplan Miles — by completing a variety of different healthy challenges.
The app is currently only available to users in Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador, though the July 12th media release suggests that users across Canada will soon be able to download Carrot Rewards.
“We’re thankful for our renewed partnership with Aeroplan, our exclusive travel partner loyalty program,” said Andreas Souvaliotis, founder and CEO of Carrot Rewards in the same July 12th media release.
“Canadians who have chosen Aeroplan Miles as their reward on the Carrot app represent some of our most engaged participants on the platform.”
The Carrot Rewards app is free-to-download on iOS and Android.
Source: Aeroplan
