News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft is making its simple Windows Notepad app more sophisticated

The company is also testing per-site media autoplay controls

Jul 12, 2018

9:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Notepad app — the simple blank pad used mainly by developers or those with rudimentary note-taking needs — is getting some changes with the next Windows 10 update.

According to the company, it’s received feedback requesting new Notepad features (who knew it still had such a user base?) and is introducing several changes that amp up capabilities in the ultra-simple app, making it slightly more sophisticated.

Among them: Microsoft is adding new advanced find/replace capabilities, text zooming, line and column numbers while word-rap is enabled and a Ctrl + Backspace function to delete previous word, among other things.

See a full list of the changes that will come with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 in the official Windows blog post.

The updates for Notepad follow a May 2018 change that introduced extended line ending support for Unix/Linux and Macintosh.

In addition to the Notepad updates, one of the most intriguing elements of the Insider Build is the testing of per-site media autoplay controls.

The next public Windows 10 update will likely arrive in October as the aptly named ‘Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update.’

Source: Windows BlogÂ Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

May 31, 2018

1:46 PM EDT

Dell working on foldable dual-screen Windows 10 device: report

News

Jul 12, 2018

2:01 PM EDT

Microsoft makes Teams free-to-use, adds AI translation, live events and more

News

Jun 5, 2018

1:57 PM EDT

Samsung is making a Snapdragon-powered Windows PC

News

May 9, 2018

5:43 PM EDT

Windows 10 Mobile gets updated with bug fixes and security patches

Comments