Microsoft is making its simple Windows Notepad app more sophisticated

Microsoft’s Notepad app — the simple blank pad used mainly by developers or those with rudimentary note-taking needs — is getting some changes with the next Windows 10 update.
According to the company, it’s received feedback requesting new Notepad features (who knew it still had such a user base?) and is introducing several changes that amp up capabilities in the ultra-simple app, making it slightly more sophisticated.
Among them: Microsoft is adding new advanced find/replace capabilities, text zooming, line and column numbers while word-rap is enabled and a Ctrl + Backspace function to delete previous word, among other things.
See a full list of the changes that will come with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 in the official Windows blog post.
The updates for Notepad follow a May 2018 change that introduced extended line ending support for Unix/Linux and Macintosh.
In addition to the Notepad updates, one of the most intriguing elements of the Insider Build is the testing of per-site media autoplay controls.
The next public Windows 10 update will likely arrive in October as the aptly named ‘Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update.’
Source: Windows BlogÂ Via: The Verge
Comments