Apple Canada’s back to school sale offers free pair of Beats with Mac or iPad Pro

Apple Canada has unveiled its back to school sale for this year, which offers a free pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad Pro.
Canadians can also get a 20 percent discount on AppleCare, Apple’s extended warranty coverage, with the purchase of any Mac or iPad Pro.
All Mac models are eligible, with the exception of the Mac mini. Prices for Mac devices start at $1,129 CAD for the lowest cost MacBook Air to $5,789 for the iMac Pro.
The iPad Pro, meanwhile, starts at $839. Apple is also offering the Apple Pencil for $115 ($15 off) with the purchase of an iPad Pro.
Apple’s current back to school promotions are similar to the ones it ran last year, although this year adds the 20 percent savings on AppleCare.
Apple’s back to school promo is available to post-secondary students, who will need to provide verification of enrolment to take advantage of the deals. The back to school is available in addition to theÂ regular education discount that is offered to post-secondary students.
Source: Apple
