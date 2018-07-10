Google Chrome is getting a Material Design makeover and you can try it now

Google’s browser has pretty much looked the same since it launched back in 2008, and now it looks like it’s finally going to get a modern facelift.
According to the latest version of the Chrome Canary test browser, Google is testing out a new style of Material Design.
While most versions of the Canary browser are now sporting the new look by default, the Mac version needs to have its new coat of paint applied manually.
Mac users can enable two Chrome Flags in order to apply the new look to Chrome Canary. Mac users need to first make sure that they have Chrome Canary downloaded on their computer.
Next users need to go to ‘chrome://flags/#top-chrome-md’ and select the ‘Refresh’ option from the drop-down menu. The second flag that needs to be enabled is ‘chrome://flags/#views-browser-windows.’
While this option is here for users to test out the new design, it’s likely that it’s going to start rolling out to regular Chrome users soon.
There are a few other visual changes that come along with the re-designed tabs and search bar.
For example, when a user right-clicks on something, there’s now a custom contextual menu that follows Material Design principles. Additionally, the auto-fill suggestions from the Chrome search bar now display in a Material Design-themed box, instead of the very plain white rectangle from before.
Both of these changes are small but they do make using Chrome feel a little more modern and complete.
Google has been testing out this redesign for a while now, so it stands to reason that it must be nearing completion if it’s enabled by default in most versions of Chrome Canary.
The Mountain View search giant is also looking to have both the mobile and desktop versions of Chrome look similar with this new design.
There are flags that can alter this version of Chrome as well, but the easiest way to get a modern-looking Chrome browser on mobile is to use the Kiwi Browser.
Source: Google Plus Via: Android Police
