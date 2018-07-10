eBay is currently listing Apple’s AirPods for $189 CAD plus an additional 10 percent off.
Apple usually sells its AirPods for $220, so this is about a $30 drop before the 10 percent discount is even applied.
To take advantage of the discount code, users will need to add the promotional code ‘primotech’ to their shopping cart.
The discount code drops the total to $195.69 after taxes. To buy the headphones from Apple it costs a total of $247.47. Once the discount has been applied, it saves the buyer exactly $51.78, which is a pretty good discount on an Apple product.
The listing also promises that the earphones are factory sealed, so this price is on a brand new pair.
To check out the deal on eBay click here.
source: eBay
