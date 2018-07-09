Drake makes music streaming history with 1 billion streams in a week

Scorpion, Drake’s latest album, has been smashing streaming records since it was released on June 29th. Now it’s the first album to reach 1 billion streams in a week.
The Canadian artist uniquely positioned himself to break these records, but nevertheless, the record has still been set.
Scorpion has broken another record with 745.92 million streams in the United States alone during its first week.
Until Scorpion dropped beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone held the most streams in a single week with 431 million, according to The Verge.
So far Drake’s album has had the biggest debut week in music this year. All of these streams turn into 732,000 album equivalent units, which look like they’ll keep the star at number one in the charts for a while longer.
Source: The Verge
