Xbox One July update allows downloading games to start twice as fast

Microsoft has started rolling out the Xbox One system update for July.
FastStart, the most prominent new feature, allows users to begin playing games twice as fast after downloading them. To do so, FastStart identifies and prioritizes downloads of specific files needed to begin playing a game. Once the game is started, the remainder of the download will continue in the background.
Currently, FastStart is only available for select games in the Xbox Game Pass library, although Microsoft says it will expand to more titles over time. A full list of supported games will be posted on the FastStart feature page on the Xbox website “soon,” but a GIF from the announcement blog post shows the feature in action with survival adventure game The Flame in the Flood.
The update also adds the ability to create folder-like ‘Groups’ of games and app, which can be given custom names and organized and ordered. Additionally, Groups are tied to the user’s Xbox Live account, meaning they will automatically sync across multiple Xbox One consoles.
Other new features with the update include improved search options, multi-touch support for the Mixer Share Controller and full-screen webcam broadcasting on Mixer.
A full breakdown of the July system update can be found on the Xbox Wire.
