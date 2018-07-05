Apple’s iOS 12 public beta 2 includes GPS and CarPlay bug fixes

Apple has released the second public beta of iOS 12, just a few days after dropping the third developer version of the upcoming operating system’s developer beta.
The latest version of the public beta seems to consist mostly of minor bug fixes, including GPS and CarPlay related bugs. It’s expected that the full version of iOS 12 will release this fall alongside the next iteration of Apple’s iPhone.
iOS 12 is compatible with the iPhone 5S or later. If you’ve already opted into Apple’s public beta program, navigate over to ‘General,’ then ‘Software Update,’ and finally, if ‘Download and Install.’
Despite being primarily focused on stability, iOS 12 brings a number of new features to Apple’s mobile operating system, including Grouped Notifications, Memoji and Screen Time, as well as additional parental controls.
