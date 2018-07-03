Spotify testing Lite version of its Android app

In an effort to grow its expanding 170 million monthly user base, Spotify is testing a new Lite app designed to use less storage and data.
The app is currently only available in Brazil through the Google Play Store, but can also be side-loaded to any Android device if you know where to look. Spotify says that the app works on all Android smartphones and under all network conditions.
Spotify Lite also allows users to set specific mobile data usage limits, which would be a useful feature in the core Spotify app, given how quickly it gobbles up data when you haven’t downloaded a song ahead of time. In total, Spotify Lite measures in at 15MB, compared to the regular Spotify app’s 100MB.
Specific features like offline songs (downloading songs), high-quality playback and Spotify Connect, which allow users to stream songs over Wi-Fi to various devices — like smart speakers for example — are also not part of the Lite app.
Other major Android apps, including Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Uber and even Instagram, have also released low-data use Lite apps in an effort to expand into emerging markets.
Source: Google Play Store Via: Android Police
