Letterkenny season 5 comes to CraveTV on June 29

Just in time for Canada Day, CraveTV recently announced that Letterkenny season 5 is joining its service.
The series, which currently stands at 24 episodes, will debut a new six-episode season this Friday on June 25th.
Get ready to join Wayne and Daryl as they live their comedic lives in Letterkenny, Ontario.
Letterkenny started off its series in February 2016. The show was created by Jared Keeso, who stars as Wayne, and received an award for Best Comedy Series at the 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017.
Bell Media’s CraveTV is $9.99 CAD per month. Here are all the shows coming to CraveTV this July.
Source: Bell Media
