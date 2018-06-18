Koodo is offering $56/10GB promo for new activations in Quebec

Telus’ flanker-brand Koodo is currently offering a bonus data sale in Quebec that includes a $56/10GB promo.
The $56 plan comes with 8GB of data plus a 2GB bonus, unlimited Canada-wide anytime minutes, unlimited messaging, call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.
The 2GB of bonus data is available for new activations on a variety of other plans across all pricing tiers, as well — including a $45/4GB promo and $49/6GB promo.
Koodo hasn’t communicated an end-date for the promo just yet. MobileSyrup has reached out to confirm when the deal might end.
Meanwhile, Koodo is also offering a $60/10GB plan for some existing customers in Ontario, according to user “azncapcom” on Red Flags Deal . The poster claims this is available when adding a phone on Koodo’s Medium Tab.
Via: RFD
