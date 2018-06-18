Google has added daily caps and more to its data saving app Datally

Google has updated its Android data-usage tracking app, Datally, with new features that limit mobile data consumption.
The company has added a guest mode, a daily limit tracker, an unused apps tracker and a nearby Wi-Fi map.
Guest mode is a feature that limits the amount of data someone has access to when you lend them your phone. In this mode, users can set a data limit that will stay in effect until guest mode is turned off.
The daily limit is a function that caps the amount of data a user has access to within a single day. Users can set this up at the beginning of their contract period to make sure they aren’t going over their data budget.
Unused apps tracks what apps are using data in the background. According to Google, background app data can use up to 20 percent of a users monthly data allowance. With this function users can track what apps are leaking data.
Google also added a feature called the Wi-Fi map. It’s a map that shows all nearby Wi-Fi networks. The main issue is that it shows networks that have passwords alongside the ones that are free to use. It’s somewhat useful, but hindered by the fact that most Wi-Fi networks are password protected.
All of these new features are coming to Datally today and users can download the app on the Play Store here.
Google launched Datally last year to better help Android users track their mobile data usage.
Source: Google
