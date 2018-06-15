‘Doubtful’ Sonos will update existing speakers to support Dolby Atmos: CEO

It’s “doubtful” Sonos will update its existing home theatre speakers, including the recently announced Sonos Beam, to support Dolby Atmos, according to the company’s CEO Patrick Spence.
Spence revealed this tidbit of information in an interview with The Verge.
Atmos is Dolby’s latest surround sound standard. It creates a more immersive movie watching experience by adding height channels to a traditional 5.1 and 7.1 setup. Since Atmos broke into the mainstream, companies like Samsung and Yamaha have shipped Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbars.
Spence said Sonos doesn’t think there’s much benefit to adding Dolby Atmos to a soundbar.
“The primary driver at the end of the day is ‘Hey, how do we create the best sound possible in the room?’ And not get too caught up in what’s the flavour of the day from an audio technology perspective,” Spence said in his interview with The Verge‘s editor-in-chief Nilay Patel. “And so sometimes we’ll do things where, yeah, it frustrates some of the people that are a little bit more into the space in terms of what are the standards and what’s the new stuff.”
“But look, if something emerges that’s really experience-defining, we have no hesitation in building that into our products.”
Check out the full interview, which includes a variety of other interesting tidbits, on The Verge.
Source: The Verge
Comments