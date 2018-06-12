Sony announces seven new mobile-using PlayLink titles

Sony is announced today seven upcoming PlayLink titles are coming to the PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Just Deal With It adds a new twist to classic card games such as Blackjack, Crazy Eights, Rummy and Hearts. Users can team up with friends, attack one another and all sorts of other weird things within this odd twist on classic games.
WordHunters is a word game that allows users to compete against friends and family. WordHunters also features minigames that take place in cities around the world.
UNO is also coming to PlayLink, where players can compete against up to three friends. The PlayLink version of the game will feature the ‘Classic Play’ where you try to get rid of all of your cards as fast as possible and a game style called ‘House Rules’ where the player can customize the rules.
Chimparty can include up to four players who can battle it out across 18 wacky mini-games.
Melbits World is a puzzle platformer where rhythm and coordination is necessary. Players need to collect and guide digital creatures through a number of levels while avoiding viruses, gathering seed and “spreading good vibes across the internet,” according to the PlayStation Blog.
Ticket to Ride is a game that requires users to collect cards that shows various train types. Users will then need to use them to claim railway routes across the map.
Knowledge is Power: Decades offers pop trivia across a variety of decades, including the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s.
PlayStation didn’t announce release dates for any of the titles, but will announce more on all these titles within the coming months.
PlayLink allows people to play games using their smartphone or tablet as controller for their PS4 console. Each person playing requires either their own tablet or smartphone, but only one PS4 and TV are required.
Source: PlayStation Blog
Comments