News
PREVIOUS|

Google Home is now capable of responding to three queries at a time

Jun 12, 2018

3:41 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Home

Following an update last November, Google Home users have been able to say two queries to the smart speaker, with Google Assistant understanding and responding to both command in succession.

At I/O this year, Google revealed plans to improve this feature, giving Google Home the ability to process to up to three queries, one after the other. This new feature, which is rolling out now to Google Home, is only available in Canada, U.S., U.K. and Australian English, according to Google.

This means that you should be able to ask Google Assistant via the Home to switch on your Google Cast connected television, flip on a set of Philips Hue lightbulbs, and finally, turn on your air conditioning via one of Toronto-based Ecobee’s smart thermostats.

Google’s official @madebyGoogle Twitter account posted about the new feature earlier today, but the tweet has since been deleted.

For what it’s worth, I’ve yet to test out Google Home’s new three query feature, though Google says it should soon be available on all supported devices.

Have you tested out Home’s new three query feature? Let us know in the comment section.

Related Articles

News

May 28, 2018

3:03 PM EDT

Google seems to be very close to releasing ‘Continued Conversations’

News

May 29, 2018

12:11 PM EDT

Google Canada discounts Home Mini to $60

News

Jun 11, 2018

6:16 PM EDT

Google is bringing modern Material Design elements to the Messages app

News

Jun 4, 2018

11:22 AM EDT

Alexa and Google Assistant integration reportedly coming to Xbox One

Comments