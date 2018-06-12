Xbox chief says Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox will launch in 2020

Given Microsoft’s Xbox One is being outsold by Sony’s PlayStation 4 by a significant margin, it makes sense for the tech giant to already be looking to the future when it comes to the next iteration of its console hardware.
Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, recently said that the company is “deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles,” according to a report from Brad Sams at Thurrott.com, with the new generation of the console releasing at some point in 2020. Spencer also confirmed the fact that a new version of the Xbox is currently in development during the tech giant’s E3 keynote this week.
Reports indicate that Microsoft’s new “family of devices” are currently being developed under the codename ‘Scarlett.’ Given that Spencer used the word “consoles,” this indicates that the next iteration of Xbox hardware could include multiple variations.
Spencer goes on to say that Xbox will “once again deliver on our commitment to set the benchmark for console gaming,” during his interview with Thurrott.com.
It’s possible Microsoft’s next Xbox could feature some sort of game streaming component given the service Spencer discussed in an interview with Bloomberg back in November didn’t surface at this year’s E3. It’s also likely that the next-generation Xbox Microsoft is working on will be compatible with current Xbox One titles.
The most recent device in the Xbox family of consoles is Microsoft’s powerful Xbox One X, a generational side-step that’s more powerful than the original Xbox One and the sleeker Xbox One S.
Source: Thurrott.com
