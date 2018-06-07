Autopilot was engaged during deadly Tesla crash in March

Investigators blame a mistake made by Tesla’s Autopilot system for a mistake that killed Wei “Walter” Huang in a Tesla car crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the States released data extracted from the car involved in the March 23rd crash.
According to the NTSB, the car was following another car in front of it using Tesla’s Autopilot system until about seven seconds before the impact.
The data claims that seven seconds before the crash, the car started veering to the left. At four seconds before the crash, the car was no longer following the lead vehicle and at three seconds the cars speed increased from 100 Km/h to 114 Km/h.
The data also shows that Huang’s hand were only on the steering wheel for 34 seconds total in the 60 seconds leading up to the crash. In the six seconds leading up to the crash, the car did not detect his hands at all.
According to The Verge, Tesla has no statement on this new report but chose to reuse its original statement instead. The statement claims that Huang had “five seconds and 150 metres of unobstructed view” of the road’s divider before his car crashed.
Huang’s family has retained a law firm and is exploring their legal options against Tesla, according to The Mercury News.
Source: National Transportation Safety Board Via: The Verge
