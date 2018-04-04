City of St. Catharines is adding public Wi-Fi to its downtown core

Bell Canada and the City of St. Catharines are partnering to bring smart kiosks, free Wi-Fi and USB charging stations to downtown St. Catharines in a new smart city pilot project.
St. Catharines city council agreed to the partnership last week. The goal is to bring smart kiosks to populated public areas.
“These connected and interactive kiosks will put St. Catharines on the Smart Cities map and they are just the beginning. We can upgrade the kiosks and services available as we learn more about how the community uses them through the pilot project,” said Karthik Venkataraman the City’s manager of information technology, in an April 3rd press release.
The first kiosk is set to be installed by the end of May 2018 near St. Catharines City Hall and Public Library. Two more kiosks will follow and will be placed near Montebello Park’s rose garden and in the King Street area of Market Square.
The aluminum kiosks will be just over three metres high and about a metre wide. Each kiosk will come installed with two 55-inch touch screens, two USB ports for charging and a 9-1-1 button.
According to the same April media release, Wi-Fi will work from an approximate distance of 70 metres.
Source: City of St. Catharines
