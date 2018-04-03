Fox launches Planet of the Apes VR game on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive

20th Century Fox’s VR game division FoxNext VR Studio has launched Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
In the game, you play as an unnamed intelligent ape that must escape a testing facility to reunite with series protagonist Caesar. Crisis takes place in between the events of 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
Fox is offering Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR at a discounted price to anyone who purchases the game before April 10th. Currently, Crisis can be purchased on the PlayStation Store for $13.39 CAD (regular $19.99), the Oculus Store for $11.99 (regular $16.99) and Steam for $11.71 (regular $17.49).
Via: RoadtoVR
