LG Display reportedly supplying displays for the Huawei Mate RS

According to ETnews, a South Korean publication, LG Display, LG’s display-making business, has started supplying OLED screens to Huawei.
Huawei reportedly used LG Display’s flexible technology for its Porsche Mate RS smartphone. The phone is equipped with a 6-inch flexible OLED display, which bends at the sides and provides a 2,880 x 1,440-pixel resolution. The Mate RS, however, is not officially making its way to Canada.
The Mate RS’ OLED display also has the ability to recognize fingerprints. According to the ETnews, LG is responsible for combining a panel and a sensor into a single module to enable this technology.
In the past, LG Display supplied OLED display for LG Electronics and Xiaomi. The company also made the displays for Google’s Pixel 2 XL smartphones.
Source: ETnews
Comments