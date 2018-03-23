Jaguar Land Rover to license BlackBerry infotainment, security software

Luxury car-maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that it’s going to start using Canadian software developer BlackBerry’s in-car entertainment and security software.
According to a media release, JLR has signed a multi-year deal to license BlackBerry’s QNX software and the Certicom security technology for use in the car-maker’s next generation of luxury vehicles.
It will also assign a team of engineers to support in the development of new electronic control unit modules which will be a next-generation infotainment system.
BlackBerry says that its QNX software has been used in over 240 vehicle models for a variety of in-car, computer-type functions. Things like driver assistance, telematics, handsfree systems, engine sound enhancement and more. The software has been around for years and it is finally predicted to start generating revenue by 2019.
“We are at a pivotal moment, where innovative automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, are realizing they need to take an active role in defining the software architecture for their vehicles,” said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry in a March 22nd media release.
Certicom is a security company that is owned by BlackBerry. It creates custom security software for quite a few big name brands, including IBM, Motorola, Oracle, Texas instruments, Qualcomm and more.
This software is going to be used to process data that connected and autonomous vehicles gather efficiently and securely.
This move has been a part of BlackBerry’s attempts to realign the company after it stopped being a major player in the smartphone industry.
