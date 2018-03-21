Facebook Messenger rolls out admin privileges for group chats

Facebook has begun rolling out administrative features for Messenger to help users better manage group chats.
Now, anyone given admin status can control who is added to or removed from a group, as well as promote or demote other members as admins.
Messenger Groups can support up to 250 people, making the admin status particularly useful with larger groups.
The new Messenger update also adds joinable links to make it easier to help people find and enter a group. Anyone in a chat can create a custom link to share with other people, which when clicked will add them to a group.
Alternatively, based on control preferences, those attempting to join can be given pending status, which will later need to approved by an admin.
Messenger is a service that continues to grow at a rapid rate. In 2017, Facebook announced that more than seven billion conversations took place on the platform — double the number from the year prior.
As Messenger has gotten bigger, Facebook has rolled out many new features to the service, with some of the most recent additions being enhanced video chat tools and a ‘Discover’ tab to find new pages more easily.
