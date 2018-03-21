YouTube is testing a subtle change to its search bar on Android

Some users are reporting a subtle change to YouTube’s search bar on Android.
This shift adds a more defined text box to YouTube’s search bar on mobile. It also gets rid of the YouTube branding that’s usually located in the top left hand corner of the UI, by replacing it with this new search bar.
Other than the visual cshift, the new bar doesn’t change the function of search on YouTube — it just makes it present at all times.
So far its unclear if this is a feature that will roll out to all users in the future, or if its just a feature YouTube is currently testing out. As it stands right now, only some Android users are able to use the revamped search bar. It’s unclear if the revamp will make its way to iOS in the future.
Image credit: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
