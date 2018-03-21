CRTC’s Wi-Fi-first MVNO decision to be announced on March 22

Canada’s telecom watchdog is set to release its revised decision on Wi-Fi-first mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) tomorrow through a media-only conference call.
According to a March 21st, 2018 media advisory, the call will allow the Canadian Radio-Television Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) chairperson Ian Scott to discuss “whether wireless offerings based on different business models and technologies, such as Wi-Fi access, could be leveraged to improve the affordability of wireless services for Canadians.”
The revised decision follows from the minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development’s instruction to reconsider the decision on mandated wholesale roaming that effectively shut down backdoor MVNO Sugar Mobile. If the CRTC decides in favour of opening up a Wi-Fi-first MVNO market, the potential influx of budget players could majorly change the state of wireless competition in Canada.
How the Commission will rule, however, is anyone’s guess at this point.
Source: CRTC
