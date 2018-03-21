News
Nest Hello Doorbell now available via the Google Store

Mar 21, 2018

Nest Hello

After debuting on the company’s online store, Nest’s Hello Doorbell is now available to purchase via the Google Store.

Like on Nest online store, the company’s new smart doorbell is priced at $299. It’s capable of capable of capturing 4:3 HDR HD footage, and features two-way audio, as well as night vision capabilities. If you live in one of Canada’s many cold climates, note that Nest Hello is has an operating floor of -20°C.

For whatever reason, the Nest x Yale Lock, which Nest released in Canada on the same day it did Nest Hello, is not yet available on the Google Store.

Source: Google

