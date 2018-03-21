News
Bandai Namco announces Dragon Ball Legends game for Android and iOS

Mar 21, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Dragon Ball Z

Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball Legends, a new 3D fighting game for Android and iOS devices.

In Legends, players will engage in the Dragon Ball series’ signature flashy combat using a card-based system that is optimized for mobile platforms. The game also offers real-time player vs player matches with people around the world, with each combatant able to bring three characters into a fight.

Characters confirmed so far include Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Frieza and Nappa. According to the reveal trailer, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has also designed an original main character for Legends, although no other details were revealed about him.

Bandai Namco says more details will be revealed “soon.”

Dragon Ball Legends is set to release sometime this summer.

Via: GameSpot

