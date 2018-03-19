Fido offers some prepaid customers $40/4GB monthly plan

Fido is offering a new $40/4GB promotion to some existing prepaid customers to incentivize them to move to a postpaid plan.
Reminiscent of the $40/6GB plan Koodo offered to Public Mobile customers earlier this month, the promotion was first spotted by an iPhone in Canada reader this past weekend.
In addition to a monthly data allotment of 4GB, the no-term plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS messaging. The plan is available until April 10th, 2018, according to the email furnished to iPhone in Canada.
For the time being, it appears this plan is only available to existing prepaid customers. Specifically, those who have received an email communication from the carrier. That is, post-paid customers cannot take advantage of this promotion.
Has Fido emailed you about this promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.
Source: iPhoneinCanada
