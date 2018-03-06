Public Mobile offers customers $40/6GB Koodo promo plan

Public Mobile is back at it again, enticing customers to switch to Koodo with a data-rich promo plan.
The new plan, offered via text message, includes 6GB of data, unlimited text and unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $40 per month. Additionally, the two Telus-owned carriers promise customers will receive a $100 bill credit.
The carrier reports that this offer will only be available until March 15th, and can be redeemed at a Koodo location or online here.
To redeem the offer, Public Mobile customers need to show the text message and use the promo code ‘GOKOODO406GB.’ Their phone number is the validation code.
This deal offers comes shortly after a disastrous campaign in which Public stated it would take away a $40/4GB Freedom Mobile-matching promo from its customers, but offer them a similar deal at Koodo. Ultimately, the public outcry was such that Public Mobile decided not to increase the price on its $40/4GB deal.
This time around, the promo has fewer strings, but is still targeted at Public customers who have the above-mentioned $40/4GB plan.
Customers who decide to take the new Koodo offer will have to abandon prepaid service for postpaid, and will lose any payment and loyalty credits they have through Public.
In the most recent Telus earnings’ call, CEO Darren Entwistle noted that moving customers “up the value chain” from Public through Koodo and Telus is a key strategy for the company.
Thanks MobileSyrup readers Gerald and Lawrence for the tip!
