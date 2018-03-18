Here are the HTC U12+, Huawei P20 series and LG G7 leaks from last week

From LG to Huawei, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced last week.
Here’s a breakdown of everything, including tweets from Evan Blass, an often reliable source of smartphone leaks and rumours.
These leaks encompass news ranging from March 10th to March 16th.
Huawei
With Huawei unveiling its new P20 series smartphones in less than two weeks on March 27th, it’s inevitable that new images and information on the company’s upcoming devices would surface online.
This past week, we learned about the Huawei P20 Lite, the smallest of the three models. According to a hands-on video, the phone will feature a Kirin 656 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, it will feature a reflective glass back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
For more about the P20 Lite’s hands-on video, click here.
The prolific Evan Blass leaked a promotional image of the Huawei P20 Lite. The phone is shown in all three of its colours.
For more on the P20 Lite marketing image, click here.
Another leaker revealed that the Huawei P20 series will come in an array of colours. One of the variants is a Huawei P20 Pro that mixes blue, turquoise and violet into a beautiful spectrum.
For more on the Huawei P20 series colours, click here.
LG
A new leak out of Korea revealed that LG is sticking with the G7 name. ETnews revealed that LG will release the G7 and G7 Plus, as well as the V40 this year.
To learn more about the LG G7 and G7 Plus, click here.
HTC
This week a render of the HTC U12+ surfaced online. According to the leak, HTC may forego the HTC U12 branding and call its new phone the U12+ in order to compete against companies like Samsung.
For more on the HTC U12+, click here.
Asus
The Asus ZenFone 5 Max was spotted on Geekbench. The phone features a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The phone managed a multi-core score of 5386 and a single core score of 1518 points.
Lastly, the phone reportedly runs Android Oreo 8.0 Oreo.
Finally, with the Android P Developer Preview, we were able to decipher what could possibly be on its way to the Google Pixel 3. The phone may use the iPhone X-inspired notch and a rear dual camera setup.
For more on the Google Pixel 3 speculations click here.
