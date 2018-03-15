Here’s a leaked render of the HTC U12+

A render of the HTC U12+ has surfaced online.
Reliable leaker Evan Blass received details about the device from a person familiar with the company’s plans.
The leaker also mentions that HTC may forego the creating a HTC U12 and that it will only release the U12+.
The render is quite blurry, though Blass says the phone features a 6-inch LCD panel with a WQHD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also features a pair of 8-megapixel selfie shooters, with a slim bezel at the top. On the rear, the phone uses a 16-megapixel and a 12-megapixel dual camera setup with a LED flash and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
Furthermore, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset powers device, which also sports up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.
The phone also supports 3420mAh battery pack and second generation of HTC Edge Sense — a functionality that allows users to squeeze the phone to perform a command.
According to Blass the U12+ has hit a minor snag and will launch in early May, instead of late April.
