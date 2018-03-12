Here’s what Android P might tell us about the Google Pixel 3

Android P’s Developer Preview gives us a glimpse of what we might see in Google’s upcoming 2018 Pixel smartphone.
The phone — which doesn’t even have a rumoured codename at this point — won’t be officially shown off until this coming fall at the earliest, but Google might have already revealed some of its surprises through Android P features.
It’s important to keep in mind that this is all purely speculation and that many of these features might not make their way to the Pixel 3.
The shadow of a notch
The Pixel 3 — which is what we’re going to call the device for now — will likely feature an iPhone X-inspired notch of some sort, if Android P is any indication. With Google’s Developer’s Preview, there’s now an option to include a small, tall and wide notch on the top of the display.
While the notch feature doesn’t work well with our Pixel smartphone at MobileSyrup, we expect the Pixel 3 will feature some sort of notch.
Dual-camera streaming
Android P will likely provide the ability to stream from two or more cameras simultaneously. For instance, those running the OS could use a wide-angle camera and a narrower aperture lens at the same time, or simultaneously use a rear-facing and selfie shooter.
With that in consideration, it’s possible that the upcoming Pixel may sport a dual rear camera setup.
Better Bluetooth
Android P’s capabilities will allow the 2018 Pixel to connect up to five Bluetooth devices at once. The current Pixel with Android O can only connect with up to two Bluetooth devices.
…and better Wi-Fi
The Pixel 3 will have IEEE 802.11mc support that allows apps to measure the distance between Wi-Fi access points.
The 2018 Pixel Could have hardware that can measure the distance between Wi-Fi access points and the phone. In a home with more than one Wi-Fi point, the 2018 Pixel will be able to accurately triangulate location within two metres.
Everything else
While not evident with Android P, previous rumours have indicated the Pixel 3 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.
Furthermore, it’s likely that the phone will sport 6GB of RAM — at least the XL version, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. In addition, with HTC likely handling the manufacturing side of the Pixel 3, its Active Edge functionality will likely be more improved, perhaps more in similarity with Google’s Edge Sense.
We’re already getting a better picture at what Google might have in-store for its Pixel 3. A smartphone with an iPhone X-inspired notch and on the rear possibly a dual camera setup.
However, there’s still a lot missing. We don’t know the phone display size, whether Google will continue with the plastic OLED display this year, or how big its battery will be.
Either way, hopefully, the handset won’t have as many issues as the Pixel 2 XL.
Comments