Nest Hello and Nest x Yale Lock now available in Canada

Nest’s latest pair of smart home devices, Hello and Nest x Yale Lock, are now available in Canada.
Canadian consumers can purchase the two devices directly from Nest’s website where they’re priced at $299 CAD and $319 CAD, respectively.
Announced last September alongside a variety of other security-focused products, Nest’s Hello smart doorbell features an HD camera that records 4:3 HDR video and two-way audio. It also capable of seeing in the dark with IR illumination. Canadians who pre-ordered Hello before March 14th will receive a free Google Home Mini alongside their purchase. To make the most of Hello, users require the company’s Nest Aware subscription, which costs $5 per month.
After almost two years of delays, Nest’s first smartlock is finally available to purchase. Unlike other smartlocks, the Nest x Yale Lock does not include a keyhole, instead relying solely on custom created passcodes. The Nest x Yale Lock is available in three different finishes: ‘satin nickel’, ‘oil rubbed bronze’, and ‘polished brass’.
Lastly, Canadians can now also pre-order the Nest Temperature Sensor. Like its Ecobee counterpart, the Nest Temperature Sensor allows the company’s thermostat to account for differences in temperature between different rooms. It’s available to pre-order for either $49 CAD per sensor or $125 per three pack.
