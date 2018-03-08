News
PREVIOUS|

$299 Nest Hello smart doorbell now available to pre-order in Canada

Canadian consumers who preorder the device before March 14th will get a free Google Home Mini with their purchase

Mar 8, 2018

6:26 PM EST

0 comments

Nest Hello

Nest’s Hello smart doorbell is now available to pre-order in Canada.

Set to ship later this month, the device is priced at $299 CAD.

Announced this past September, Hello features a camera with a 160-degree field of view and support for HDR playback. It also includes a microphone that allows users to converse with whomever is at their doorstep. Hello connects to the Nest mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Canadian consumers who pre-order Hello before March 14th will get a free Google Home Mini with their smart doorbell.

Source: Nest

Related Articles

News

Jan 5, 2018

4:24 PM EST

Google Assistant is now available on more than 400 million devices, says Google

Resources

Dec 1, 2017

3:22 PM EST

Get a free Google Home Mini when you buy a Nest product valued at more than $125

Resources

Nov 27, 2017

11:14 AM EST

Freedom Mobile offering free Google Home Mini with new activation for Cyber Monday

Comments