$299 Nest Hello smart doorbell now available to pre-order in Canada

Nest’s Hello smart doorbell is now available to pre-order in Canada.
Set to ship later this month, the device is priced at $299 CAD.
Announced this past September, Hello features a camera with a 160-degree field of view and support for HDR playback. It also includes a microphone that allows users to converse with whomever is at their doorstep. Hello connects to the Nest mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
Canadian consumers who pre-order Hello before March 14th will get a free Google Home Mini with their smart doorbell.
