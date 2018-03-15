News
Telus is now selling the Essential Phone’s 360 camera for $50 CAD

The gadget first launched for $270 in Canada

Mar 15, 2018

11:00 AM EDT

A view of the Essential 360 Camera's magnetic pin connectors

Telus is now selling the Essential 360 camera for $49.99.

The 360-degree modular camera accessory was launched at the price of $270 CAD in Canada this past fall. The camera attaches to the Essential Phone via magnet and allows the device to capture 360-degree stills and 4K video. It features two 12-megapixel sensors, a pair of fisheye lenses and an onboard Snapdragon 652 processor.

Comparatively, Samsung is currently charging $299.99 CAD for its Bluetooth-connected Gear 360 accessory, which also captures 4K video and 360-degree stills and is a standalone gadget that can be used with other Android devices.

Those that don’t have an Essential Phone won’t be able to use this gadget. Currently, the Essential Phone costs $460 outright through Telus — the lowest price for any Snapdragon 835-toting device in the Canadian market.

When ordering online, the device comes with free shipping, a 15-day money back guarantee and one year limited warranty.

Source: Telus Via: RFD

