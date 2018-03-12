News
Huawei P20 Lite press renders and full specs surface online

Mar 12, 2018

3:04 PM EDT

The Huawei P20 Lite’s technical specifications and price have allegedly leaked ahead of the phone’s March 27th launch date, via reputable leaker Slashleaks

The spec leak reveals that the Huawei P20 Lite is tipped to sport a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution display, the Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Huawei P20 Lite

In addition, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with one 16 and 2-megapixel Leica-branded lenses, as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 3,000mAh battery.

The leak also points to the phone costing $470 USD ($603.17 CAD).

As previously noted the phone uses a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and an iPhone X-style notch display.

While the press renders look legitimate, nothing is certain until Huawei reveals the phone on March 27th.

Source: SlashLeaks

