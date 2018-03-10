SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 159: MWC and the Samsung Galaxy S9

This week on the SyrupCast, features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom editor Rose Behar, and managing editor Patrick O’Rourke talk about MWC and Samsung’s Galaxy S9/S9+.
Very sleep deprived Patrick and Rose are finally back on the ground in Canada after a whirlwind trip to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The team discusses what MWC is, as well as what some of the biggest stories from this year’s show are. Following up on last week’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy keynote, the team dives into Patrick’s recently published review of the Galaxy S9.
The SyrupCast crew then switches gears and talks about the recently released developer-version of Android P.
Total runtime: 30:27
MWC: 1:37
S9: 9:00
Android P: 20:00
Shoutouts: 25:30
Igor shouts out Jon Hopkins. Rose gives her shoutout to her 5G for dummies. Patrick brings the Switch minute back after a hiatus and shouts out Donkey Kongas.
We’d also like to thank Frontstream for providing us with a podcast recording space this week.
