Everything you need to know about 5G in Canada

Path to 5G is a monthly series sponsored by Telus and Huawei. In future segments, we’ll explore how 5G will transform various aspects of life in Canada, including automotive technology, rural connectivity and the development of smarter homes and cities.

With the first 5G networks set to launch in just under a year, coverage is starting to heat up.

In fact, at this point, it’s almost impossible to avoid the subject. By now, you’ve probably heard that it’s the next major generation of wireless. You’ve heard it will be revolutionary. You’ve heard it will feature ‘enhanced throughputs’ and ‘ultra-low latencies.’

But, chances are, you’ve still got some questions. Maybe even some very basic questions, like: what exactly is 5G? And why should you care?

That’s where this guide comes in; it’s everything you want to know about 5G in Canada, simplified.

What is 5G?

In a nutshell, 5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology. It’s better than 4G LTE in the ways you’d expect — faster data rates and lower latencies — but it’s also more than that.

As Bernard Bureau, vice-president of 5G spectrum and wireless networks at Telus puts it: “5G is a lot more than just another G.”

It sets the stage for the next major wireless evolution, and it does so with more forethought than any previous wireless generation.

“5G is a lot more than just another G.”

It was designed from the beginning not just to build on the past wireless generations, but to provide a flexible canvas for groundbreaking applications that have yet to be invented.

While there’s no clear indication of exactly what innovations will rule the 5G era, experts and analysts have some educated guesses. The technologies expected to make the most of 5G broadly fall into three categories:

Evolution of mobile broadband: Technologies that build on current use cases but will demand higher speeds and lower latencies. For instance, video streaming and VR/AR.

Next generation of Internet of Things: Experts predict the amount of connected things — from home appliances to city infrastructure — will explode in the coming years. 5G networks will optimize for low cost and long battery life.

Mission critical applications: Here’s where self-driving cars and remotely-connected drones come in. For these applications, low latency and error-free communication is a must.