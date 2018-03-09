Musicians can now post messages directly to their Google Search Featured Panels

Google is expanding the functionality of the Knowledge Panel to allow musicians to post directly to their dedicated Search section.
The Knowledge Panel is the snippet that appears whenever Search users look up a celebrity. For musicians and bands, it includes general information, links to their music, music videos and more.
Moving forward, a musician’s Knowledge Panel will also include messages the artist has written. If this sounds a lot like Twitter, it is; messages that come directly from the artist even include a blue checkmark noting their authenticity.
At launch, Steve Aoki, Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker, Shakira and Kygo are already using the feature. According to Google, any musician with a Featured Panel can get verified to gain access to start posting to their Featured Panel.
Source: Google
